MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. A US citizen has been evacuated from the combat zone after spending many months in Ukraine gathering and transmitting intelligence data for the Russian military, security services have told TASS.

Daniel Martindale has been beyond the frontline since February 11, 2022.

"He proactively contacted the Russian military and volunteered to report the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities. The information received from him over two years was repeatedly used to inflict losses on Ukraine’s infrastructure, equipment and personnel," the security services said.

On October 27, 2024, Russian soldiers performing combat missions near the village of Bogoyavlenka in the DPR evacuated Martindale from the combat zone and brought him to Donetsk.