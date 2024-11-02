US is ‘feeding war’, but this order will end — Medvedev

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that the order in which the United States makes money from sanctions and conflicts is coming to an end.

"They (the US - TASS) have created a crisis with these sanctions. What is happening? It’s simple. The Americans are making money. <...> They make money on arms supplies, on allocating money to their military-industrial complex. <...> The price is blood, a greater number of victims. That is why the Americans feed the war," he said in an interview with RT.

However, in his opinion, "this system is coming to an end."

"That is why they feel that the world is slipping away from under their feet," Medvedev added.