Iranian Armed Forces warn Israel of 'unthinkable' surprise attack

DUBAI, November 2. /TASS/. Iran's response to the Israeli attack will be sudden and will exceed all of Israel's expectations, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite military unit), said.

"The response to the enemy's new attack will be decisive, thoughtful, and powerful, with consequences beyond the enemy's comprehension. [Israel] must learn that it will undoubtedly face devastating backlash for its atrocities," the general was quoted as saying by the IRGC press service. "From now on, Iran will always use the element of surprise in its operations against the Zionists (Israelis - TASS)," he added.

According to Naeini, Israel is "mistaken in thinking that Iran is afraid of engaging in war and direct confrontation with it, leaving military attacks unpunished." "The Zionists have the false impression that the Iranian people are tired of resistance," he said.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike against Israel in retaliation for the assassination of key officials from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel has pledged to respond to this attack.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces reported targeting military sites within Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force stated that military facilities in Ilam, Tehran, and Khuzestan provinces were struck, although the damage was limited and air defenses successfully intercepted most of the incoming attacks. At least four Iranian servicemen and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strikes.