Hezbollah says it hit Israeli Hetz missile defense system’s radar south of Tel Aviv

BEIRUT, November 2. /TASS/. Hezbollah claims that its drones have hit an Israeli strategic air defense facility south of Tel Aviv.

"Islamic resistance units have struck the Palmahim base south of Tel Aviv with the use of combat drones," it said in a bulletin posted on its Telegram channel. According to Hezbollah, a radar of the Hetz missile defense system was damaged as a result of the strike.

Hezbollah also said that its units shelled the Israeli Glilot military base in the Ramat Hasharon neighborhood north of Tel Aviv and the Zvulun industrial area housing Rafale military enterprises with high-precision missiles.

Apart from that, missile strikes were delivered on the Bar Yohai, Birya, Dalton, Yesud HaMa’ala, and Sha’al neighborhoods, and the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, where military units deployed to the ground operation in Lebanon are stationed.

These operations were conducted "in support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and defense of Lebanon from Israeli aggression," Hezbollah said.