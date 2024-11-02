MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Significant funds flowing into the Ukrainian budget from Western countries are simply being stolen, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated in an interview with RT.

"The second task is to pad pockets, plain and sad though it may be. Because these large sums coming into the Ukrainian budget—not only for weapon supplies but also for financial support—are being mismanaged. We understand how they are being spent. A substantial portion of these funds is simply being embezzled. There is no control in wartime, especially in a state like Ukraine. This is absolutely evident. The oversight is very indirect," Medvedev said.

The West will continue to allocate funds to Kiev, he noted. "In what amount? We will wait and see," Medvedev added.