Liberation of Kurakhovka in DPR to increase pressure on Ukrainian battlegroup in Kurakhovo

DONETSK, November 2. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Kurakhovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will enable Russian forces to increase pressure on the Ukrainian battlegroup in Kurakhovo, defense circles told TASS on Saturday.

"The liberation of Kurakhovka is of strategic importance in terms of the further advance in Kurakhovo from the eastern side. Now the pressure on the enemy’s battlegroup will be stronger," the defense circles said.

The Defense Ministry of Russia reported earlier on Saturday that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Kurakhovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.