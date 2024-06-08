Biden says Europe will be threatened if Russia wins in Ukraine

PARIS, June 8. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said European countries will be threatened if the Russian special military operation in Ukraine succeeds.

"It’s not just Ukraine. It’s about much more than Ukraine. All of Europe will be threatened, but we’re not going to let that happen," he said in a joint press statement with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We’re standing with our allies. And we’re standing with France. We will not — we will not — say it again — walk away."

Biden also said Russia is "not going to stop at Ukraine."

In late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Western statement that Russia was planning to attack Europe as absurd.