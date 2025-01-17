Russia and Iran intend to simplify customs procedures — treaty

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran plan to create a simplified customs corridor in order to form secure supply chains, according to the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by the presidents of the two countries.

"The parties carry out customs cooperation, including the implementation of projects to create a simplified customs corridor, mutual recognition of the relevant institutions of the authorized economic operator," the document says.

This will be done "to stimulate the formation of secure supply chains," the document says.

The cooperation also includes "organization of administrative cooperation and the exchange of customs information between their customs authorities."