{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Bolivia won’t attend Ukraine conference in Switzerland — ambassador

According to Bolivian Ambassador to Russia Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste, Bolivia believes that in times of confrontation, building trust between the sides is an issue that "requires great responsibility and will, not only from those who are in direct conflict, but also from those who foment it

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora ordered the government to skip the Swiss-hosted conference on Ukraine, Bolivian Ambassador to Russia Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste told TASS.

"President Luis Arce Catacora has ordered our government not to participate in any schemes that do not take into account the genuine interests of the conflicting countries and don’t even analyze the deep roots of the crisis," she said. "During the official visit of the Bolivian president to the Russian Federation, we had an opportunity to analyze various issues on the geopolitical agenda and we see with alarm that there are intentions of some forces to provoke conflicts and confrontation in different regions of the world."

According to the ambassador, Bolivia believes that in times of confrontation, building trust between the sides is an issue that "requires great responsibility and will, not only from those who are in direct conflict, but also from those who foment it."

"Bolivia believes that problems of this kind must be solved in an environment where all sides involved are present," she went on to say.

According to the Bolivian government, discussing issues related to food security, nuclear safety and freedom of navigation "within a meeting of a group of countries is dangerous," the ambassador said.

"We see intentions to manipulate other countries on these sensitive issues," she continued.

"If a conference like this does not address the root causes of a lack of food security, for example, or discuss the role of unilateral and illegal sanctions outside the UN, it is clearly a manipulation," Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste said. "Attempts to blame one country for the multiple crises that the planet is experiencing, which were caused by a unipolar world that is now in decline, is a distortion of reality."

The president of Bolivia attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. During this visit, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with the Rosatom State Corporation director general, received a mantle and diploma from St. Petersburg State University, and participated in the plenary session of SPIEF.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry earlier said Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the Burgenstock conference scheduled for June-15-16, including delegations from G7, G20 and BRICS countries. According to Swiss officials, Russia wasn’t invited. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will not insist on taking part if the country is not wanted at the conference.

Tags
UkraineSwitzerlandBoliviaMilitary operation in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli military frees four hostages in Gaza
The operation to free the hostages took place near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat
Read more
Russia’s North group of troops continues to move deep into Ukrainian defense line
Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 135 military personnel in one day due to the actions of Russia’s Vostok group of troops
Read more
Global demand for oil continues to grow mainly due to developing countries — Rosneft CEO
Developing countries will be the main drivers of oil consumption in the coming decades
Read more
EU spent $630 bln on replacing gas from Russia in 2021-2023
This is comparable to Europe’s total gas spending over the previous eight years
Read more
Technological sovereignty projects prioritized for funding from NWF
"It is of utmost importance at present to launch projects aimed at expediting economic growth and increasing technological sovereignty of our country," Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov said
Read more
PM says 62 power units destroyed at Ukrainian thermal, hydroelectric power stations
According to Denis Shmygal, the Ukrainian authorities are working to decentralize energy supplies using gas turbines and diesel generators
Read more
Lavrov calls on West to trust Putin when he says that Russia is not going to attack NATO
Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian president simply ignores rude comments by his US counterparts, although he is aware of them
Read more
Russian troops destroy US-made Abrams tank, Bradley IFV near Avdeyevka, says DPR
The strikes both destroyed Abrams and Bradley armored combat vehicles and killed and wounded their crews as indicated by data recorders, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Read more
Russian air defense systems eliminate 25 drones overnight
It added that two drones were eliminated over the Rostov Region
Read more
Almost all BRICS leaders confirm participation in Kazan summit, Lavrov says
Over 250 events are expected to be held as part of Moscow’s BRICS Presidency, which will culminate in the group’s summit in Kazan in October
Read more
Press review: Israel, Hezbollah on warpath and India criticizes Russia-less Swiss talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 6th
Read more
New world order possible only with powerful trigger — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin pointed out that it is impossible to imagine a situation in which the West would want to maintain its dominance in a narrower format
Read more
Russia’s airstrike wipes out Ukrainian army site with mercenaries in Ugledar, says DPR
According to Igor Kimakovsky, there were at least 20 troops, including foreigners there
Read more
BRICS economies managed to smash US hegemony, says Bolivian president
Luis Arce pointed out that his country eyes participation in BRICS, as this offers "tremendous prospects for transformation and transfiguration along with accelerated industrialization"
Read more
Western countries to use Zelensky to the end — top Russian senator
"Judging by the brutal arrests of men and women already in Ukraine as part of the insane mobilization imposed by the United States, it won't be long before the last Ukrainian," Valentina Matviyenko said
Read more
Turkey in talks with Rosatom on increasing nuclear power plant capacity — Energy Minister
Bayraktar noted that nuclear energy has an important place in Turkey's energy portfolio because "it allows the country to obtain clean energy and meet its needs."
Read more
Russia to stand up for its interests following FIDE decision
"Until now, we had very constructive relations with the FIDE and we hope that this is a misunderstanding that we can overcome," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Putin calls for rapid modernization of Russian army
The Russian president stated that the world is seeing technological breakthroughs in almost all areas of life
Read more
Nicaraguan president's special envoy voices support for special military op
"We would also like to express our disapproval of the declarations adopted by the US and other Western countries regarding the use of weapons on Russia," Laureano Ortega Murillo said
Read more
Apollo 8 astronaut dies in plane crash — news portal
According to the news portal, Anders was piloting a plane that crashed on Friday near the San Juan Islands
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 400 troops over day in Russia’s South battlegroup’s zone
The enemy lost more than 400 military personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, a 152-mm howitzer D-20, a 122-mm howitzer D-30 and a 105-mm M119 howitzer
Read more
Israeli military frees four hostages in Gaza
The operation to free the hostages took place near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat
Read more
Foreign business wants to continue working in Russia — Kremlin spokesman
"They have concerns as regards rampant pressure on the part of their governments," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Scholz admits many Germans afraid of escalation in Ukraine
Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz pointed out that "securing peace does not mean throwing away the white flag or capitulating to violence and lawlessness"
Read more
Russian nuclear sub Kazan, frigate Admiral Gorshkov to arrive in Cuba next week
"This visit stems from the historic friendly relations between Cuba and Russia and is strictly in line with international rules," the Cuban Defense Ministry pointed out
Read more
Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists bases in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Homs governorates
Three shelling attacks on positions of Syrian government troops by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day
Read more
Development center shifts to Asia, Russia needs to be closer — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Peter the Great opened the window into Europe precisely because this is where the main development was seen
Read more
Russia’s nuclear weapons can turn US into radioactive ashes — Kurchatov Institute chief
Mikhail Kovalchuk said that it was the US that used nuclear weapons against people in 1945, dropping bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan
Read more
Bretton Woods system dead and gone — Putin
"There is no other guarantee, so to say, other than confidence in the US economy, in the current global financial system," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Western leaders’ orders to use weapons against Russia may spark tragedy — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, Russia’s current capabilities enable it to suppress such attempts immediately, but at the same time, it is always necessary to mull over future reverberations
Read more
Russia not going to fight against everyone — Putin
The head of state has repeatedly said that Russia has never refused from talks, unlike the Ukrainian side
Read more
Zimbabwean president expresses willingness to host Russia-Africa summit
According to Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has the necessary infrastructure to host such a summit, but needs external support and mobilization of internal reserves
Read more
Basis of US economy 'cracking' due to government debt, inflation — Putin
"It is an unequivocal problem for all holders of the dollar assets," the Russian president went on to say
Read more
West close to point of no return in Ukrainian conflict, clash with Russia looms — Orban
According to the prime minister, the danger of a new world war is growing
Read more
Russia calls on Armenian lawmakers to share list of Bucha victims — MFA
"For two years, we have been unable to get anyone, including the United Nations, to give us a list of people who allegedly died there," Maria Zakharova underlined
Read more
Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin
"At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," the head of state noted
Read more
Macron describes Kiev’s request to send military trainers to Ukraine as legitimate
French President said that it is much more effective to conduct training on the territory of Ukraine
Read more
Alrosa awaits results of geological exploration in Zimbabwe this year
In 2023, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ZCDC told TASS that the Alrosa joint venture in Zimbabwe continues to operate and plans to complete geological exploration by the end of the year
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites with 27 strikes over week
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,400 troops and five tanks in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Iran warns Israel against further targeting Hezbollah
The office expressed confidence that Hezbollah is capable of fighting back Israel on its own, without Iran's help
Read more
IDF uses phosphorus munitions in south of Gaza Strip
According to the news outlet, the IDF was shelling the area north of Rafah with incendiary projectiles with multiple fires breaking out as a result
Read more
Russia building up new approach to cooperation in Africa — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed to "the new framework based on mutual benefit, mutual respect, and consideration of mutual concerns"
Read more
West to reap main ‘harvest’ from anti-Russian sanctions in autumn, Medvedev says
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted problems in the economy of Western countries
Read more
Law on English prepares Ukraine for western occupation — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, such measures are taken so that "Western managers can be sent to state entities in Ukraine to manage the life of the Ukrainian population
Read more
Moscow has something to offer Beijing in military-technical field — Putin
The cooperation between Russia and China in the international arena has been a deterrent and an element of stability, the Russian leader said
Read more
Ukraine pulls lots of elite troops to Kharkov Region, Russian official says
"From the first day of the liberation of the northern Kharkov Region in May, Kraken units were deployed there," Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
West’s mistakes and path to peace: what Putin told global media
The conversation was moderated by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov
Read more
West already heard Putin's words about possible arming of its opponents — Kremlin
When asked whether it would be revealed to whom the Russian weapons would be delivered, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "is not obliged to do so"
Read more
Moscow court arrests French citizen Vinatier for violating rules of foreign agent activity
Under the article Laurent Vinatier is accused of, the maximum penalty is up to five years in prison
Read more
COVID becomes seasonal, continues to be lethal — WHO representative to Russia
"Unfortunately, people get sick, infected and there are fatalities," Batyr Berdyklychev said
Read more
Russia offers full-cycle technological partnership to other countries — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that "such an approach to cooperation on an equal footing, transfer of technologies and competencies, rather than their monopolization, allow for the establishment of stronger ties between states"
Read more
West deliberately aggravates Ukrainian conflict — Hungarian PM
It is just a matter of time for "both US and Western European troops to appear on the frontline," Viktor Orban said
Read more
Russia’s strength 'to grow with the Arctic,' says Putin
The Russian president noted that the center of economic development was gradually shifting further eastwards and northwards
Read more
Republika Srpska to withdraw from Bosnia and Herzegovina, president says
According to Milorad Dodik, remaining within Bosnia and Herzegovina "is synonymous with the loss of time and opportunities" for Republika Srpska
Read more
Defense industry in Russia to make civilian products — Putin
The defense potential was not merely squandered in Russia in 1990s but it was destroyed, the head of state said
Read more
Putin sends strong message on nuclear arms to Europe — expert
"And this is definitely for sure, here the president is absolutely right that in this situation, the US is unlikely to unleash a global nuclear war against Russia and sacrifice itself to defend Europe," Dmitry Suslov said
Read more
French citizens should not die for Ukraine — France’s party leader
"France should not die in a war that is not its own," Florian Philippot noted
Read more
President of Bolivia discusses supplies of liquid hydrocarbons with Rosneft
Luis Arce arrived in Russia on June 5 to participate in SPIEF
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces fire 57 ammunition rounds at DPR settlements over day
The DPR Mission reported 23 facts of armed attacks by the armed formations of Ukraine over the past 24 hours
Read more
Kremlin spokesman suggests asking Biden how it is that he ‘knows Putin for 40 years’
When he was a senator for Delaware, Joe Biden visited the USSR several times during the late 1970s, and Vladimir Putin was in his early 30s at that time and served in the KGB
Read more
Colombian POW urges his fellow citizens not to go fight for Ukraine
Angel Cardenas Montilla who does not speak either Russian or Ukrainian, said he had arrived in Ukraine after watching an ad on TikTok that invited mercenaries to join "the war on Russia"
Read more
Putin’s SPIEF plenary session speech lasts one hour
The Russian leader consistently outlined all the innovations that relate to global trade, the labor market, the digital platform revolution, saturation of the economy with modern technologies and innovations
Read more
Russia to continue as IAEA Board of Governors member next year — diplomat
"It was a unanimous decision with Ukraine predictably distancing itself from the consensus on the designation of Russia," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
US believes it is the right moment to wreck Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine, which is supported by the United States, is "a minuscule tool in this existential struggle," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
President of Zimbabwe tells TASS he discussed joining BRICS with Putin
President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Read more
Russia vows immediate countermeasures should West take its assets — MFA
"We have a range of political, economic countermeasures against those attempting to get hold of Russian reserves," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
US should stop undermining nuclear disarmament regime — Chinese Embassy
"The US should stop undermining the international nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime, reduce the role of nuclear weapons in national and collective security policies and act responsibly for the welfare of the world," the embassy representative said
Read more
West wanted to divide Russia into five parts, Putin fights for country's interests — Dodik
"The main goal of the West, of Europe, which has absolutely no resources, no gas, no oil, no rare metals, and no leaders, is to seize the resources that belong to Russia," Milorad Dodik said
Read more
Ukraine’s missile strike on Lugansk was most devastating one since 2014 — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, "there have never been than many ATACMS fired at the entire Lugansk People’s Republic"
Read more
BRICS has plenty of room for growth, Russia supports inclusion of new members — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that Moscow will continue to develop relations within BRICS not only regarding the economy and finance, but also security, humanitarian cooperation and other sectors
Read more
Russia, China discussing fertilizer catalyst consortium
According to CFO of PhosAgro Alexander Sharabaiko, Chinese companies are ready to participate and wait for the response of Russian consumers
Read more
Putin sees no need to respond to Biden's jabs against him — Kremlin spokesman
When asked if the Russian leader was aware of Biden’s latest comments about him, Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, we had the opportunity to tell him about that"
Read more
Putin sees no reason not to visit Kurils, because it is Russian territory
Russian President sees no reason to abstain from visiting islands
Read more
US government’s verbal assaults on Russia expose Washington’s despair — diplomat
The United States "does not want to recognize the growing role of countries seeking independence from the West," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Read more
Biden informs Congress 80,000 US troops among NATO forces in Europe
US President specified that about 2,320 US troops are stationed in Saudi Arabia, 3,813 - in Jordan
Read more
Kiev intentionally strikes twice at Kherson Region village for more casualties — governor
Vladimir Saldo said 19 people had been killed and five more injured when a store was shelled in Sadovoye
Read more
France starts training Ukrainian pilots this Friday — Macron
French President declined to say how many aircraft plans to supply, stating only that Kiev's wishes "have been taken into account"
Read more
Press review: Day one of SPIEF in the books and Biden tells Kiev no strikes on Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 7th
Read more
Seoul might make 'reciprocal gesture' in response to Putin's words — expert
Director of the Institute for Eurasian Strategic Studies Park Byung-hwan believes that there was nothing fundamentally new about the Russian president's words concerning relations with the Republic of Korea
Read more
Sanctions, energy transition leads to global market imbalance — Rosneft CEO
Igor Sechin noted that the June OPEC+ decisions did not lead to stabilization of oil prices, since the market takes into account other factors
Read more
West fails to ban Szijjarto from attending SPIEF
The foreign minister highlighted that it requires courage to talk to the Russians
Read more
Russia’s strikes wipe out Ukrainian naval drone depot, UAV launch site — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 345 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day
Read more
Russian envoy rules out dialogue with Bucharest on return of gold
"Romania has a solid European stance toward Russia, which makes any dialogue on this issue impossible," Mikhail Shvydkoy noted
Read more
Mobilization age in Ukraine likely to be lowered as US demands — Putin
"We know reliably from Ukrainian sources that the Americans have set a condition for continued support - lowering the age of mobilization," the Russian leader stated
Read more
Denmark’s prime minister attacked in Copenhagen — agency
Police have detained the attacker, but have not yet commented on the incident
Read more
Russia’s economy surpasses Japan, Germany, needs to sustain growth — Putin
The head of states stressed that it is important for Russia to ensure consistently high rates and quality of growth in the long term
Read more
Over 980 agreements concluded at SPIEF-2024 for $71.87 bln — organizing committee
982 agreements were signed for a total of 6.43 trillion rubles
Read more
It may take two days to clear debris after Ukraine’s strike on Lugansk — mayor
Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian troops staged a missile strike on civilian facilities in Lugansk
Read more
Russia to present data on Ukrainian shelling of Lugansk at UNSC meeting — envoy
"At the moment, this is one of the most eloquent proofs of the criminal actions of the United States and their Ukrainian accomplices," Rodion Miroshnik stressed
Read more
Russia may arm US enemies, just like Washington does with Ukraine — security official
"Now let the US and its allies feel the direct impact of the use of Russian weapons by third parties," Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Russia’s top investigators pledge to identify all involved in air assault on Lugansk
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that the Kiev regime committed a crime against residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic by purposefully striking Lugansk residential quarters with five ATACMS missiles
Read more
Kremlin spokesman highlights great interest in BRICS
A "BRICS partner state" format is now being created, which will be tested with parties concerned during the Russian presidency in the association
Read more
Power in Ukraine usurped, Russia ready to look for who to negotiate with — Putin
The Russian president mentioned "the terms that we agreed on when we started those negotiations in Minsk and then in Istanbul, and not based on some inventions"
Read more
Houthis say they attacked two commercial vessels in Red Sea
According to movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, the Houthis used "several drones, ballistic and anti-ship missiles"
Read more
Russian economy strongly overheated — Sberbank CEO
"We have never had such main capacity utilization in our history," Herman Gref added
Read more
Russian-Ukrainian negotiations possible on conditions of absolute security for Russia
Valentina Matviyenko noted that "sooner or later" the Russian-Ukrainian talks should be held, but Russia would not make any concessions regarding its previously voiced conditions
Read more
Analyst says Americans, not Ukrainians were likely in charge of aiming ATACMS on Lugansk
Ukrainian forces fired five US-made ATACMS missiles at civilian sites in Lugansk
Read more
UN chief not to attend conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — spokesperson
The UN will be represented in an appropriate level
Read more
NATO chief may walk away from creating aid fund for Ukraine — Bloomberg
The new proposal, which might get backing from NATO defense ministers when they gather in Brussels next week, involves allies spending a total of at least 40 bln euros ($43 bln) per year on lethal and non-lethal aid for Ukraine
Read more
US trade deficit amounts to $1 trillion — Putin
"Using the monopoly position of the dollar, the United States consumes a trillion dollars a year more than it produces," the Russian leader pointed out
Read more