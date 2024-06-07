Macron describes Kiev’s request to send military trainers to Ukraine as legitimate

PARIS, June 7. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said Ukraine’s request to send Western military trainers to Ukraine as legitimate.

"It is much more effective to conduct training on the territory of Ukraine. This is a legitimate request," he said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the Elysee Palace. "Is it an escalation to train mobilized soldiers on the sovereign territory of Ukraine? We are not talking about the deployment of European troops on the front line."

"In order to make the training program more effective, France plans to engage partners, many of whom have already given their consent," he said. "In the coming days, we will create the broadest possible coalition for this project."

On June 6, Macron said in an interview with the TF1 and France 2 television channels that France plans to train 4,500 Ukrainian military servicemen and equip them with weapons.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Paris displays absolute support for the Kiev regime and declares France's readiness to participate directly in the military conflict.