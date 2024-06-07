Tasks of joint exercises with Russia fulfilled — deputy commander of Belarus’ Air Force

MINSK, June 7. /TASS/. The Belarusian and Russian military have fully accomplished the tasks of the joint exercises held in Belarus for improving the unified regional air defense system of the two countries, the Deputy Commander of Belarus’ Air Force and Air Defense Force, Lieutenant-Colonel Eduard Zhmakin, has said.

"As of today, the results have been summarized. They have been summarized by the command [of the Air Force and Air Defense Force of the Armed Forces of Belarus]. We have yet to review the results with our Russian colleagues. But the preliminary results look as follows: the tasks that had been set for our unified regional system have been fulfilled," he said in an interview with the publishing house Belarus Today. A video of the interview was posted on YouTube.

Zhmakin emphasized that the exercise was of a planned nature. The number of aircraft and crews involved was determined in advance.

"The exercise involved imitation of fire strikes on ground targets, air defense combat, and countermeasures against sabotage and reconnaissance groups trying to attack air defenses," Zhmakin said.

"The most important aspect of the exercise was the cohesion of military command bodies. The pilots speak the same language, we fly practically the same airplanes and we have the same level of training. The most important thing is for us to achieve mutual understanding in command and control matters," Zhmakin said.

On May 27-31, within the framework of improving the unified regional air defense system of Belarus and Russia under the leadership of the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Force of Belarus and the Russian Aerospace Force joint flight and tactical exercises were held. The tasks of protecting state and military facilities from air strikes were practiced. Air crews polished skills of providing protection for ground forces. The exercise involved aviation military units, anti-aircraft missile and radio-technical forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus, and Russia’s reconnaissance, fighter and army aviation.