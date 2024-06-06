Shor says Moldovan government could use force to settle Transnistria issue

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Ilan Shor, the leader of the Moldovan opposition electoral bloc called Victory said the Moldovan government could resort to force to settle the issue of the breakaway Transnistria region.

"Unfortunately, I do not rule it out because this is now a very important tool for the West that they want to use. It's for a reason that two military bases are essentially being built in Moldova currently. It's for a reason that a poor country, where people are scraping by, imported weapons worth half a billion dollars. It's for a reason that an FBI office now opened in the country and so on. We have very little time," he said on Rossiya 24 television.

According to Shor, a "battle for Moldova" is underway in the run-up to the elections.

"We will fight in the streets. We will fight to the end. We have no law today. We have no rule of law. We have no democracy. We have nothing. That is why we will fight with the methods we can use," he stated.