Burkina Faso counts on nuclear energy cooperation with Russia — foreign minister

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Burkina Faso hopes that Russia will be able to share its developments in nuclear energy with the African country, Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia is truly a leader in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," he noted.

"I hope that it will be able to share its experience with Burkina Faso," he added, stressing that the Burkina Faso authorities are committed to making energy accessible to the population.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived for his first ever visit to the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou. At the airport, the Russian minister was met by his counterpart Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, and their brief negotiations took place there.

On June 5, Lavrov held talks in Ouagadougou with the interim president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore.

In October 2023, Rosatom State Corporation and the Ministry of Mines, Quarries and Energy of Burkina Faso signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. In March 2024, they signed a roadmap for establishing such cooperation. The head of the Burkinabe ministry, Simon Pierre Boussim, reported that his country expects to build a nuclear power plant by 2030.