US behind Zelensky on every step of the way on his 'peace formula' — US official

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. Washington has been behind Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky every step of the way related to his "peace formula," White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters in an online briefing.

"Ever since Mr. Zelensky came up with this piece formula - the ten-point formula - no other nation has more strongly tried to see it operationalized and pushed forward than the United States. We have been behind him every single step of the way on this peace formula, really trying to make sure it's well understood around the world and that we're looking for ways to get it operationalized," he pointed out, commenting on the Swiss-hosted international conference on Zelensky’s formula set for June 15-16.

Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will represent the US at the event.

"We have participated in every peace summit that Ukraine has sponsored to date at various levels," Kirby added.

The Swiss authorities plan to convene a conference on Ukraine at the Burgenstock Resort on June 15-16. According to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Bern has invited more than 160 delegations to the conference, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. The Swiss authorities added, however, that Russia was not on the invitation list.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would not beg to be invited to the event if it’s not wanted there. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, noted that this conference was "a path to nowhere" and Moscow did not see the West’s readiness for an honest dialogue. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly stressed that Moscow had never rejected the idea of resolving the conflict with Kiev through talks.