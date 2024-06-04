HARARE, June 4. /Corr. TASS Pavel Myltsev/. The Western countries' stubborn silence over the blasts that disabled the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines testifies to their involvement in this act of state terrorism, Xavier Messe a Tiati, the Director-General of the Cameroon News Agency (CNA) has told TASS. He was commenting on the Russian Prosecutor General's Office’s latest queries sent to Cyprus, the US, France and Germany in connection with their reluctance to assist in the investigation of the explosions.

"The explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines were nothing but a terrorist act committed with the aim to inflict heavy damage on the Russian economy by disrupting gas supplies to Western states," the expert said. "Some American journalists, whose seriousness in investigating the case is beyond doubt, immediately pointed at the United States. Russia has repeatedly demanded an international investigation for identifying those responsible for the attack. The silence of the Western countries to whom this message was addressed, and their persistent unwillingness to speak out and their embarrassment serve as proof of their involvement in this act of state terrorism."

In the expert's opinion, the US has not just taken the responsibility for unleashing war against Russia with Ukraine’s hands, but was also involved in plotting gas pipeline explosions. The aim is to harm Russia and force Germany and France to purchase gas from the US.

"France and Germany refuse to participate in the investigation, fearing punitive measures by the United States," he believes.

Andrey Ivanov, the spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, said earlier that "despite the available facts, the authorities of the United States, Cyprus and France concerned had not investigated the circumstances of financing and other assistance in committing the above acts of terrorism, while the German authorities were evading their international obligations to cooperate with Russia.