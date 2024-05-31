Ukraine may strike targets on Belarusian territory, Lithuanian Foreign Minister says

VILNIUS, May 31. /TASS/. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that Ukraine may strike Belarusian territory, if "military targets," affiliated with Russia are discovered there.

Speaking to the Radio Liberty (deemed foreign agent media in Russia), Landsbergis claimed that, if Russia deploys its troops or ammunition depots in the neighboring country, then the "choice of targets should be shifted as well."

On May 30, the Pentagon confirmed that the US Administration approved strikes with US-made weapons at Russian territory. Today, the German cabinet said that German-made weapons could be used for "defense against Russian attacks" in the Kharkov region. However, there is currently no unity among Western states in regards to restrictions on the use of Western weapons in Ukraine.

On May 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the target and the flight route for modern strike systems are submitted remotely or automatically, "without any presence of Ukrainian servicemen," adding that this is being done by those who produce and ship these strike systems to Ukraine. Putin underscored that NATO countries must "realize what they are toying with."

On May 31, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev also said that all long-range weapons shipped to Ukraine are "being directly controlled by NATO servicemen," adding that such actions could be a reason for retaliatory strikes.