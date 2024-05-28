Poland buys hundreds of US-made long-range JASSM missiles

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Poland signed a contract with the US to buy AGM-158 JASSM air-to-surface cruise missiles for its F-16 fighters, Poland’s Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"This today (May 28, 2024 - TASS) is the signing of a $735 million contract for the purchase of JASSM-ER air-to-surface missiles, which will be in service with the Polish armed forces," the minister said at the contract signing ceremony, according to TVP Info television.

According to the minister, Warsaw is buying several hundred missiles with a range of 1,000 kilometers. The US will supply missiles to Poland from 2026 to 2030.

When Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited the US on March 12, they agreed to buy AGM-158B-2, AIM-120C-8 and AIM-9X missiles and related equipment worth about $3.7 billion. The US Congress approved the deal in late March. The order for the purchase of AGM-158B-2 JASSM cruise missiles for F-16 fighters of the Polish Air Force was sent to Washington by the previous Polish cabinet in May 2023.