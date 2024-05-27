Uzbekistan, Russia to sign agreement on nuclear plants

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Uzbekistan and Russia will sign an agreement on Monday on implementation of construction projects of small-capacity nuclear power plants President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will sign today an important agreement on implementation of construction projects of small-capacity nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan. We are discussing its terms and technical aspects at the expert level for a long time," Mirziyoyev said.

"There is mutual understanding and readiness to expedite implementation of this strategic project," the leader of Uzbekistan added.