At least 35 Palestinians killed due to Israeli bombing of Rafah refugee camp

DUBAI, May 27. /TASS/. At least 35 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of the Rafah refugee camp, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

Israeli forces struck a tent camp in the Tell es-Sultan area in northwestern Rafah where displaced people were staying, killing at least 35 Palestinians, including women and children, the ministry said.

In turn, Al Jazeera TV channel reported that the attack on the Tell es-Sultan area coincided with the bombing of the Jabalia and Nuseirat refugee camps and the city of Gaza. At least 160 people have been killed in the past 24 hours.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.