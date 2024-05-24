Yerevan, Baku withdraw troops from border in Tavush, entrust it to border guards

YEREVAN, May 24. /TASS/. Starting from May 24, Armenia and Azerbaijan will withdraw troops from three villages in the Tavush Region and entrust border guards with protecting these areas, Armenia’s National Security Council said in a statement.

The statement says that Armenia’s border guards are taking charge of border stretches near the villages of Berkaber (1.9 km), Voskepar and Baganis (4.9 km) in the Tavush Region. A 5.8-km stretch of border near the settlements of Kirants will be carried out under the transition scheme until July 24.

"In accordance with the same logic, starting from May 24, adjacent border areas of Azerbaijan will be protected by units of Azerbaijan’s state border service," the statement says.