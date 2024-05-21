Pentagon admits Russian forces `making gains’ near Kharkov

WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense believes that Russian forces are advancing near the Kharkov sector of the line of engagement, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder told a regular press briefing.

"I don't have a specific number to provide other than to say, you know, that we do know that there are tens of thousands of Russian troops inside Ukraine," the United States Air Force major general said when asked to specify how many Russian troops are involved in the special military operation. "Near Kharkov, of course, they have been conducting a renewed offensive, making some small gains," he added.

Kiev admits that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely tense for Ukrainian troops. Ukraine’s General Staff announced on May 14 that the Kiev forces had "to relocate to more advantageous positions" near Volchansk and Lukyantsy. The Ukrainian military command also reported bringing additional reserves to the region. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that Kiev was drawing these units from other frontline areas. He held a meeting of the supreme commander-in-chief’s headquarters in Kharkov on May 16 and called that direction an extremely difficult frontline area.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian troops had liberated some communities in the Kharkov Region. It also reported on May 14 that Russian troops were moving deep into the enemy’s defenses.