Ukrainian military redeploys reserves towards Kharkov

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Reserve units have been redeployed to the area of Kharkov, the Ukrainian army’s strategic communications department has said on its Telegram channel.

"To strengthen the troops near Kharkov reserves created in advance have been moved there," the message reads. "Depending on the development of the situation the build-up of the group will continue."

Earlier, sources in the Donetsk People’s Republic told TASS that Ukrainian reserves were being transferred towards Kharkov from a number of Kiev-controlled areas of the DPR.

Also, about 6,000 people were reported to have been evacuated from some districts of the Kharkov Region.