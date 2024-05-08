Xi arrives on state visit in Hungary

BUDAPEST, May 8. /TASS/. Chinese Leader Xi Jinping has arrived on a state visit in Hungary.

Xi arrived in Budapest after visiting Paris and Belgrade. At Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport, he was welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife, Aniko Levai.

Xi’s visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Chinese delegation includes some 400 officials.

Orban and Xi have met seven times, with their latest meeting taking place in October 2023 on the sidelines of the One Belt One Road forum in Beijing. This will be Xi’s first meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok who has recently taken office.

Both sides describe this visit as a milestone event bearing in mind the strategic nature of cooperation between the two countries. Hungary is believed to have the best relations with China among other European Union countries.

The key topics of talks in Budapest are expected to include bilateral economic ties and the conflict in Ukraine. The sides plan to sign 16 bilateral agreements. Xi will stay in Budapest until May 10.