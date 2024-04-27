Residents of Armenian border villages protest against their transfer to Azerbaijan

KIRANTS (Tavush Region), April 27. /TASS/. A protest demonstration is being held in the border village of Kirants in Armenia's Tavush Region. A TASS correspondent reports, local villagers and people from other regions of the country who have arrived to support them are protesting against the transfer to Azerbaijan of four villages that were part of the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic during the Soviet era.

People are trying to prevent bomb disposal specialists from demining the territory, after which Azerbaijani security forces are to enter the area.

Protests have continued in Kirants for several days now. Residents of Armenian border villages fear that after the transfer of the territories in question to Azerbaijan and demarcation in this area the border line will lie several dozen meters away from their homes.

On Friday, a group of protesters blocked the road near Kirants. Police arrived. According to the Armenian Investigative Committee (IC), after the protest demonstration several explosions were heard in the area and several tires were set on fire. Protesters threw stones at police. Two police officers and three civilians involved in the riots were injured. The Investigative Committee of Armenia initiated criminal proceedings.

On April 19, the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on the delimitation of the state border issued a joint press release after the meeting, saying that the delimitation of the border in the areas near the Armenian village of Baganis, Azerbaijani village of Baganis Ayrim, Armenian village of Voskepar, Azerbaijani village of Ashagi Askipara, Armenian village of Kirants, Azerbaijani village of Kheirimli, Armenian village of Berkaber, Azerbaijani village of Gizilgajili had been tentatively agreed upon. In fact, this means the transfer under Azerbaijani control of four villages that had been part of the Azerbaijani SSR. Since the 1990s they have been under Armenian control.

Protests began in Yerevan and in the Tavush Region. The demonstrators tried to block highways, including those of international importance. There were clashes with the police. Some activists were detained.