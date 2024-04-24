US military aid for Kiev cannot stop Russian army’s advance — North Korean diplomat

TOKYO, April 24. /TASS/. No military aid from the US will help Ukraine stop the Russian army’s advance, North Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of Russian affairs Im Chon Il said in a statement published by the Korean Central News Agency.

"No military aid from the US can in any way help Ukraine stop Russia’s heroic army and people from advancing as they are on the path of just and holy war to protect the sovereign rights and security of their country," the statement reads.

The US Congress House of Representatives earlier passed bills on military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which total some $95 bln. The bills include about $61 bln to help Ukraine and $26 bln to support Israel, as well as funds to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in conflict zones, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The documents now need to be approved by the Senate and signed by US President Joe Biden to come into force.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that military aid to Kiev was only making it harder to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.