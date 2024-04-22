NATO, Poland made no decision on deployment of nuclear weapons — Andrzej Duda

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Poland’s participation in NATO’s Nuclear Sharing program was a subject of discussion, but no decision has been made in this regard, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"No decision has been made," Duda said during a briefing, live streamed on the president’s social media accounts. He pointed out that this issue is being raised during his meetings with NATO partners from time to time.

Previously, Duda said in an interview for the Fakt newspaper that the Polish authorities intend to deploy nuclear warheads on Polish territory under the NATO Nuclear Sharing program. He added that he has repeatedly discussed this issue with US partners.

In response, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed that such issues are a prerogative of the government, and called on Duda to explain the motives behind such a loud statement.