Turkey welcomes agreement on delimiting Armenian-Azerbaijani border

ISTANBUL, April 20. /TASS/. Turkey has welcomed the agreement on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, which was reached by the two countries’ relevant commissions, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"We welcome the agreement reached on 19 April 2024 by the Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation Commission on the return of four villages, which have been under occupation for 30 years, to Azerbaijan and on the continuation of the delimitation works. This positive development achieved through direct negotiations is an important step towards the signing of a final peace agreement," the ministry said in a statement posted on its X page.

Earlier, the office of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the head of the Azerbaijani commission on the delimitation of the state border, said that Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed to finalize the draft agreement on joint work of delimitation commissions by July 1. The statement said that the parties agreed that the delimitation process would be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

It was agreed that this principle will be enshrined in the draft agreement on joint activities of the delimitation commissions. After the document is approved, the parties will agree on the order of priority and will proceed with delimitating all the other sections of the border.