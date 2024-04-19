Venezuela hopes for positive decision on its BRICS membership at Kazan summit — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Venezuela is waiting for a decision on its BRICS membership and has high hopes for the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez told reporters.

"We hope to continue the process of our rapprochement with BRICS, with high hopes for the summit to be held in Kazan in October. And we want to become full members of BRICS," the diplomat said.

He explained that negotiations on the country’s potential accession to the association are ongoing. "Political, diplomatic, economic relations - negotiations on all this are open," the ambassador pointed out.