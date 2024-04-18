UK imposes sanctions against leading Iranian military figures — Foreign Office

LONDON, April 18. /TASS/. The UK has expanded the sanctions list against Iran by adding seven individuals and six entities to it, according to the updated blacklist published by the UK Foreign Office.

The renewed sanctions list includes Iran’s Defense Minister Reza Ashtiani and individuals associated with the defense sector, the Armed Forces General Staff, and the Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The individuals and entities are: Major General Gholamali Rashid, Commander of the Khatemolanbia Central Headquarters; Seid Mir Ahmad Nooshin, Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) Director; Major General Gholamali Rashid, Commander of the Khatemolanbia Central Headquarter; Amir Radfar, Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group (SBIG) Director, the company for the production of components for UAVs Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company and Aseman Pishraneh Engineering Services Company, as well as the defense sector company Mahtabal.

Restrictions have been imposed on Sayyed Javad Musavi, commercial director of the Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG), which is responsible for the Iranian ballistics program.

The individuals sanctioned are subject to a travel ban and asset freeze. The entities are subject to an asset freeze, the UK Foreign Office says.

As the Foreign office notes, the abovementioned individuals and entities have been sanctions because they "have enabled Iran to conduct destabilizing regional activity, including its direct attack on Israel." In total, the number of positions in the British sanctions list on Iran exceeded 400.