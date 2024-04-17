BRATISLAVA, April 17. /TASS/. Donbass and Crimea will remain part of Russia forever, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told members of the European Affairs Committee of the country’s National Council (parliament).

"From the point of view of international law, each of us recognizes the territorial integrity of another country, its sovereignty and inviolability of borders. This is a good international law practice. However, I say that the Russians will never give Crimea back, nor will the Russians leave Donbass and Lugansk," the prime minister said, as quoted by the CTK news agency.

Fico believes Moscow will win in its confrontation with Kiev. In his words, both parties will have to make concessions to achieve peace.

The Slovak prime minister has long been criticizing the West’s strategy on Ukraine, emphasizing that the conflict has no military solution.