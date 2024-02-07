Tucker Carlson may be subjected to EU sanctions for interview with Putin

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson may be subjected to EU sanctions for the interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, current and former MEPs told Newsweek.

According to Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian Prime Minister and current member of the European Parliament, the interview with Putin can turn Carlson into a target for the European lawmakers. He opined that the reporter is a "mouthpiece" of former US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. He added that the EU imposes sanctions against anyone who "assists" the Russian leader.

"It seems logical that the [European] External Action Service examine his case as well," the lawmaker said.

Luis Garicano, a former MEP, agreed with Verhofstadt, claiming that Carlson can no longer be considered a reporter, because he became a "propagandist."

Meanwhile, another lawmaker, Urmas Paet, pointed out that "you can end up on the list of sanctions" for propaganda of the Russian position.

"This concerns primarily travel ban to EU countries," Paet specified.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Carlson met and talked with Putin. According to the spokesman, the interview will be published "once it is prepared." According to the Wall Street Journal, Carlson will publish the interview on February 8. It is expected that the interview will be uploaded to his X page and to his official website.

On Tuesday, Carlson announced that he intends to seek an interview with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, because all previous interviews of the Ukrainian leader for US media were propaganda, not journalism.