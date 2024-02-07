Philippines to get first components of BrahMos missile system in 2 months

RIYADH, February 7. /TASS/. The Philippines will receive the first components of the BrahMos missile system within the next two months, General Manager for Market Promotion & Export of BrahMos Aerospace Praveen Pathak told TASS at the World Defense Show.

The Philippines earlier became the first foreign country to buy the Russian-Indian supersonic ground-based BrahMos missiles. Delivery on the first components of the order was slated for the end of December 2023.

"There were difficulties with the preparation of missile deployment sites because of strong monsoons. Their construction was postponed a bit; we expect to complete it within two months. Shipments will happen as soon as we are finished," Pathak noted.

A delegation from the Philippines visited India to ensure that the equipment was technically sound, the executive said. "They signed an acceptance letter for the equipment’s delivery. It is ready for shipment," the general manager added.