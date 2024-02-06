Sudanese army refutes media reports about plotted state coup — TV

CAIRO, February 6. /TASS/. A Sudanese army spokesman has denied reports about a plotted state coup, the Asharq television channel said.

The allegations about plans to stage a state coup "are not true," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Sources in the Sudanese army also told the Al Hadath television channel that "media reports about a state coup are geared to hinder the army’s advance."

The Al-Sudani newspaper said earlier on Tuesday that several officers of the Sudanese army had been detained in the city of Omdurman on charges of attempting to stage a state coup.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, 2023, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum, and have been going on until today in various parts of the country.