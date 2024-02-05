El Salvador’s President Bukele leads presidential elections with 83% of votes

HAVANA, February 5. /TASS/. El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele leads the presidential election gaining 83% of votes with 31.5% of the ballots counted, according to data published on the portal of the Supreme Electoral Court.

Bukele received 1,295,888 votes, while his closest rival former MP Manuel Flores has 110,244 votes. A total of 1.56 million votes were counted.

Earlier, Bukele said he won Sunday's presidential election with more than 85% of the vote, and his New Ideas party won 58 of the 60 seats in the Legislative Assembly (unicameral parliament) following the parliamentary elections. The results of the parliamentary elections are yet to be published on the website of the Supreme Electoral Court.