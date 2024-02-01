Mossad chief puts forward plan to release 35 Israeli hostages in exchange for 35-day truce

TEL AVIV, February 1. /TASS/. David Barnea, chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, has presented the Israeli war cabinet with proposals for calling a 35-day truce with the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in exchange for the release of 35 Israeli hostages, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

The first stage of the potential deal would see the release of women and elderly hostages as well as sick and injured persons. The truce could be extended for another week for talks on a second stage of the release, which could include members of civilian defense teams and male hostages considered as combatants by Hamas.

The number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails to be released and transferred to Hamas has yet to be specified, the TV channel said. According to the media outlet, Israel would like to lobby for the release of light offenders, while Hamas insists that those who committed grave crimes be released.

As many as 136 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, Channel 12 said.

The AFP news agency reported on January 28 that US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns had held a meeting in Paris with representatives from Egypt, Israel and Qatar. NBC News, in turn, reported that the parties had agreed on the framework of a deal between Hamas and Israel, which would see a phased exchange of hostages held by Hamas militants and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as well as pauses in fighting and humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza. On Tuesday, Hamas said it had received a proposal for a deal with Israel that had been hammered out at the Paris meeting.