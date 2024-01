ANKARA, January 31. /TASS/. Ankara expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Turkey on February 12 for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, Reuters said citing a Turkish official.

Meanwhile, on January 20, the Turkiye newspaper reported citing sources that Putin was expected in Turkey on February 12.

On January 23, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin’s visit to Turkey was in the works and that the Kremlin would announce the date of the summit in due time.