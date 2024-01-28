LNA Commander Haftar meets with Russian deputy defense minister in Benghazi

CAIRO, January 28. /TASS/. Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar met with visiting Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, the LNA command said.

"The LNA commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Abu Al-Qasim Haftar received Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and his delegation," the LNA command’s press service said, adding that the meeting took place in the city of Benghazi in eastern Libya.

No further details were given.

The Russian defense ministry has not yet commented reports about Yevkorov’s visit to Libya.