Russia, Ukraine show readiness to cooperate IAEA — head

UNIED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. The governments of Russia and Ukraine demonstrate readiness to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the organization’s Director General Rafael Grossi said after a UN Security Council briefing on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"Yes, I would say by and large, yes," the IAEA chief said when asked whether the IAEA was getting the cooperation it needs from the Russian and the Ukrainian authorities.

"Of course, there are moments of frustration, mine and theirs, I guess, because sometimes, when I say things they don’t appreciate, or they would prefer me to say differently. There is tension there, but this is a little bit what the IAEA is all about," the official continued.

However, the diplomatic engagement continues, Grossi added. "I think, this is what we need. We need diplomacy," he said.