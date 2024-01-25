Houthis accuse US of trying to draw more countries into Mideast conflict

DUBAI, January 25. /TASS/. Abdel Malek al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, has accused the United States of attempts to involve more countries in the conflict in the Middle East.

"The Americans, by means of outright deception, are trying to involve others [in the conflict] to participate in protecting [Israel's] criminal activities," al-Houthi said on Al Masirah TV channel.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have said they will be attacking Israeli territory and will not allow associated ships to pass through the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the enclave was halted. According to the latest statistics, the Houthis have attacked more than 30 civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November last year.

In response to Ansar Allah actions, the US authorities announced creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. The operation is to include Bahrain, Canada, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

On January 12, the US and British armed forces, using planes, ships and submarines, for the first time struck Ansar Allah facilities in a number of Yemeni cities, including Sanaa and Hodeidah. The targets included the Houthis’ missile and drone sites as well as radar stations. On January 23, Britain and US launched a second officially confirmed joint series of strikes on Ansar Allah positions, their main target being the rebels' underground warehouses and facilities related to missile launches and air surveillance.