Four people survive plane crash in Afghanistan — Taliban ministry of transport

DUBAI, January 21. /TASS/. At least four people have survived the plane crash in southeastern Afghanistan, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) ministry of transport and aviation said.

"The plane <…>, which went off radars yesterday (January 20 - TASS) in the evening, has been found in the course of the search and rescue operation. Four people, including the pilot, are alive," it said, adding that the search operation continues.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport confirmed that four out of the six people who were onboard the Falcon 10 jet that disappeared from radars in Afghanistan have reportedly survived. The other two are still missing.

Radio contact with a Falcon 10 jet flying from Thailand to Moscow was lost on Saturday evening when it was near Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan. There were six people, including two Russian nationals onboard. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case following the crash.

The Federal Agency for Air Transport said earlier that a rescue team had been sent to the presumable crash site.