Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania agree to establish 'defense line' on border with Russia

VILNIUS, January 19. /TASS/. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have reached an agreement on creating a "defense line" on the border with Russia, the Estonian Defense Ministry has reported.

"The Baltic countries have agreed on the Baltic Defense Line along their eastern border. It’s crucial to use time wisely to increase defense readiness," reads a message on the ministry’s X page.

The Estonian Defense Ministry specified that the agreement on the creation of this line was signed on Friday in Riga by the three republics' defense ministers. "Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will construct anti-mobility defensive installations in the coming years to deter and, if necessary, defend against military threats," the message reads. The Estonian Postimees newspaper reported that the country's authorities will build about 600 bunkers on the eastern border for defense against an alleged threat from Russia. They are needed to protect Estonian territory if necessary, the newspaper said, citing Kaido Tiitus, an adviser to the vice chancellor of the Defense Ministry.

He argued that Russia is and will continue to be the biggest threat to Estonia's security.

The exact number of bunkers to be built will be determined in the course of the work, the newspaper said. The decision on their locations will be made by the end of this year, and the installation of the structures will begin in the first half of 2025, Postimees added.