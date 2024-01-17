West scales up training of Ukrainian troops — White House

GENEVA, January 17. /TASS/. The US-led western coalition is scaling up its effort to train members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"The United States and our partners will continue to stand with them. We're expanding training for Ukrainian troops. We're working to secure bipartisan support for the necessary resources to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs. We're ramping up our own defense industrial base while denying Russia access to critical inputs it needs to do the same," Sullivan said.

In his words, the West is "also innovating" in Ukraine.

"This is a critical point. [We are] working with our partners and especially with the private sector to help Ukraine solve the key technological challenges of an evolving battlefield, like electronic warfare, drones and demining," Sullivan added.

According to Major Gen. Alexey Taran, who heads the Main Doctrine and Training Department of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, more than 30 countries are participating in this or that form in events to train Ukrainian troops. The list includes the majority of EU countries, Canada, Norway, Australia, Georgia and Moldova.