Israel gets list of hostages to be released on November 27 — radio

TEL AVIV, November 27. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities have received the latest list of hostages who should be freed from the Gaza Strip later on Monday by Hamas, Israeli Army Radio said.

According to the radio, the Palestinian radical movement submitted the list last night. So far, there is no information about either the number of hostages or their nationality.

In turn, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Egyptian officials, that there are 11 people on the list. Israel has not yet commented on media reports.

A group of 17 people were released from Gaza on Sunday. The first group of the Israelis freed from captivity comprised 13 Israeli women and children. Among them was an 84-year-old female hostage who was flown in by helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in southern Israel in serious condition.

Hamas announced on November 22 that an agreement on a four-day ceasefire for humanitarian purposes in the Gaza Strip had been reached through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. The agreement stipulates the release of 50 women and children under the age of 19 held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 women and children under the age of 19 from Israeli prisons. The truce came began at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday.