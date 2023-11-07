About 450 trucks deliver 9,000 tons of humanitarian supplies to Gaza via Rafah crossing

CAIRO, November 7. /TASS/. About 450 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have to date entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, the Egyptian Red Crescent Society (ERCS) said.

"A total of 448 trucks have so far entered Gaza through the Rafah Crossing Point, delivering 9,000 metric tons of humanitarian supplies," the Red Crescent said in a statement posted on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Medical supplies and drugs make up almost half of the humanitarian aid that has been sent to Gaza since October 21.

According to the ERCS, since an air bridge for the delivery of aid to Gaza Palestinians was set up on October 12, 81 aircraft carrying humanitarian supplies have landed at El Arish International Airport in the north of the Sinai Peninsula. The aid was delivered to Egypt by aircraft belonging to 19 countries.

On November 5, two Russian Il-76 aircraft delivered 60 tons of humanitarian aid for Gazans, namely food, mattresses, pillows and personal care products. This was the third aid shipment that Russia sent to Gaza after tensions escalated in the region. Earlier, Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft had delivered 55 tons of supplies.

Some time ago, ERCS Director General Rami Al Naser said that the humanitarian supplies that countries and organizations were sending to Egypt for further deliveries to the Gaza Strip were running low. He called on all nations to continue sending supplies for Gazans.