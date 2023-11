TEL AVIV, November 6. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have killed Hamas official Jamal Mussa, responsible for the organization’s special security operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"IDF fighter jets struck and killed additional Hamas terrorists, including Jamal Mussa who was responsible for the special security operations in the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement reads.

In addition, "IDF soldiers killed Hamas battalion commanders in battles on the ground.".