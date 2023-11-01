Over 330 foreigners, dual nationals cross from Gaza into Egypt — media

CAIRO, November 1. /TASS/. The number of foreigners and persons with dual citizenship who passed through the Rafah crossing point located on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip has reached 335, the Al Hadath TV channel reported citing an unnamed Egyptian representative.

"So far, 335 foreigners and dual nationals have crossed the Rafah crossing and entered Egypt," the channel quoted an official as saying. The Egyptian Health Ministry, meanwhile, said that 117 foreign nationals, including 35 children, have undergone medical examinations at the border crossing.

The Extra News TV channel reported that 30 wounded Palestinians who were evacuated through the Rafah crossing earlier have been transferred to city hospitals in the North Sinai Governorate for surgery and intensive care.

According to Wael Abu Mohsen, the media director for the Rafah crossing, three buses with 160 passengers of dual nationality entered Egypt earlier. According to the reports, they are mostly employees of international organizations. The Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya TV channel reported that the Egyptian authorities are in coordination with foreign embassies to facilitate the entry of dual nationals into the country. Moreover, 22 ambulances carrying the wounded and their escorts arrived in Egypt from Gaza.