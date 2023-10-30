Four prominent Hamas operatives killed in Gaza, IDF reports

TEL AVIV, October 30./TASS/. Israel Defense Forces’ troops have killed four important Hamas operatives in Gaza, the army press service wrote on its Telegram channel.

"IDF troops killed four prominent Hamas operatives in the last few hours. Among the operatives killed were:

- Jamil Baba, commander of Hamas’ naval forces in its Central Brigade

- Muhammad Safadi, commander of the anti-tank missile unit in the Tuffah Battalion

- Muwaman Hijazi, a prominent operative in Hamas' anti-tank missile unit

- Muhammad Awdallah, a senior operative in Hamas’ production department," the IDF wrote.