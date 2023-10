MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the Khmelnitsky region in Ukraine, the Zerkalo Nedeli media outlet reported referring to the deputy head of the regional administration Sergey Tyurin.

"Explosions are heard in the Khmelnitsky region. Air defense is working," he said.

At the time the explosions were reported, an air raid alert was in effect in the region, but it has now been lifted.