Israel hits Hezbollah post in response to shelling attack on area near border with Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. Israeli aircraft hit a Hezbollah observation post in response to a missile attack on the area of Tsiporen on the border with Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, anti-tank missiles were launched toward the area of Tsiporen. In response, IDF aircraft struck a Hezbollah observation post," the IDF said. "Moreover, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile in the area of Turmus and Shushan. The IDF is responding with tank and artillery fire toward the sources of the launch."

The IDF also said that "following initial reports regarding sirens sounded in Kibbutz Yiftah, a number of mortar shells were launched at Israeli territory, which landed in open areas.".