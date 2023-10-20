Israel ready to show proof it is not to blame for Gaza hospital strike — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Israeli side is ready to provide all evidence confirming that it is not to blame for the strike on the al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.

"We are ready to share photos, recordings of conversations, whatever you want; we will present all of it. If people have doubts, it means something is wrong here. It means that they are taking someone’s word, but they don't believe others even after proof is furnished," he said when asked what evidence there was that Israel is not responsible for the strike on the hospital in Gaza.

The diplomat pointed out that the Palestinians had not provided any evidence that Israel was involved in the strikes on the al-Ahli hospital. "What evidence is there to say that we did this? We presented maps, pictures, everything. What has been provided from the other side to blame us, other than words? Nothing," he stated.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the "60 Minutes" program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel that the US could have provided satellite images of the strike on the hospital in the Gaza Strip instead of trying to use them to illustrate military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

According to Palestinian figures, 471 people were killed and 342 injured in the strike on the al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The Palestinian side blamed the Israeli Air Force, while the IDF claimed that the explosion at the hospital was caused by a misfired missile launched by the Islamic Jihad group.

Mourning was declared in Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq and Lebanon. After the strike, a quadrilateral summit in Amman was canceled which was scheduled to be attended by the Egyptian and US presidents, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Joe Biden, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan.